Luna to bring indie-rock to Fairfield

Rolling Stone magazine called indie pop rock band Luna “one of indie rock’s most beloved live acts.” Formed in 1991 by Dean Wareham, the band is easily recognizable for its dreamy pop-centric sound that balances skilled lyricism with strong guitar and rock riffs. The band reunited in 2015 and just kicked off a new tour that brings it to The Warehouse at the Fairfield Theatre Company on Sunday, Aug. 26. Andrea Valluzzo spoke with Dean Wareham about the upcoming show.

Andrea Valluzzo: Luna broke up in 2005. What inspired you all to get back together?

Dean Wareham: Sometimes anniversary years have a force of their own. Ten years came by and a promoter in Spain wrote to me that he heard Luna was getting back together. I said, ‘Well it’s not true but it could be true.’ He made us an offer for a two-week tour in Spain and that just sounded like a fun way to do something and it grew from there. I didn’t think I really expected to keep going this long.

AV: You have a new album, Lunafied, coming out?

DW: It’s new but it’s old. It’s a collection of all the cover songs we did mostly in the ’90s. It’s on Spotify already. It was just never put together, mostly B sides and hard to track down, never been collected on vinyl. Now people are interested. We were a band from the ’90s and labels had stopped doing vinyls. Our releases came out on CD and cassette only, and now another 15 years later, there is a vinyl revival. There is an audience for putting things on vinyl. It will be a double album coming out in October.

AV: You’ve long been a fan of covers. How do you decide what songs to cover?

DW: Mostly early on it was by more obscure artists that were important to me, the Dream Syndicate or the Beat Happening. Pretty much it’s always artists we respect.

AV: What will your Fairfield show be like?

DW: We do a couple songs from every album over the years. We’re a good live band. It’s interesting when a band has been together this long, although we had a 10-year break. There is just something special when a band has been together that long, they just gel on stage.

AV: How is the band different now?

DW: If I think back to 2004, the difference is now that everyone appreciates it much more after the time away and enjoys being on stage. You kind of appreciate how great it is to be able to fly to Connecticut, Maorica or Chicago and play your songs and have people come out to them and people are excited. We are enjoying it more and playing better than ever.

AV: How has the Internet changed your business?

DW: College radio is where we were big in the ’90s, it’s still there but it’s not nearly as important today as the Internet. If you have a solid fan base like we do, the Internet allows you to communicate with those people directly about shows, which is great … and get your music out all over the world.