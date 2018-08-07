Dr. Amy Fedigan named interim assistant superintendent

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anna Cutaia announced the appointment of Dr. Amy Fedigan to the post of Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Milford Public School district. The position became vacant in May when Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Burt tendered his resignation to become the Superintendent of Schools in Colchester.

Fedigan has served for the past 19 years as a professional educator in Milford. Her career began in September 1999 as a teacher of world language at Harborside Middle School. In 2006, she was appointed as assistant principal at East Shore Middle School, where she remained for five years. In 2012, Fedigan was appointed as the principal of Calf Pen Meadow Elementary, where she is currently.

Fedigan is a long-time Milford resident, having attended Simon Lake Elementary and Lauralton Hall. She received her bachelor of arts degree in Spanish from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont in 1999, as well as her Master of Science degree and 6th year administrative certificate in educational leadership, both from Southern Connecticut State University, in 2002 and 2005, respectively.

In 2018, she received her doctoral degree in educational leadership from SCSC. Her doctoral dissertation was published under the title A Study of Leadership Competencies for the Inclusion of Elementary Students with Special Education Identification at the Elementary Level.

Fedigan’s educational credentials are extensive. Aside from her prolific writings on educational topics, she was also named a National Board Certified Teacher in 2004. She has served on many boards and in leadership roles both in Milford and across the state, including her work on the State Board of Education Committee (BEST portfolio standards/world language), as well as ASCD (Assoc. for Supervisors and Curriculum Development) and has been a member of COLT (Connecticut Organization of Language Teachers). She was instrumental in the work conducted on several high-profile instructional projects, including the district’s work on Strategic Planning and Reconfiguration, Standards Based Report Card, Instructional Framework, Grading Practices, and Attendance and Truancy.

More recently, Fedigan participated in the UCONN Neag School of Education PK-3 Leadership program and the Yale Seedlings Institute to support the social, emotional, and behavioral well-being of individuals and the overall educational system.

Fedigan has been a staunch supporter of school-based programming, particularly in parent/school community development, school officials said. “Her strong belief in communication between and among the school community groups has long fueled a vibrant school community during her time at Calf Pen Meadow,” states a press release announcing her appointment.

“With Dr. Fedigan’s educational background and experiences, as well as her lifetime connection to Milford, it was clear she was the most qualified for the position,” said Cutaia. “I look forward to partnering with Amy as we continue to build upon the good work that is happening throughout the district.”

“I am really delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to current work and future success of the Milford Public School system,” said Fedigan. “I believe a central part of this role is to find opportunities to celebrate the growth of all learners: students and adults. Building relationships will go to the heart of my work as assistant superintendent.”

Fedigan and her husband, Brendan, are the parents of four children. She will officially will begin her post in Milford on Monday, Aug. 13.