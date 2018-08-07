Devon Rotary announces board and officers

The Devon Rotary recently installed its president, officers and board members for 2018-2019. At the same time, it recognized several of its members for their service to the club, and a State senator for her service to the community

Serving as president for 2018-19 will be John Kuehnle with, with Erika Shea serving as president-elect, Albert May serving as vice president, Greyson Schwing as secretary, Paul Lewis Otzel as assistant secretary, Sue Shields as finance director, Vincent Lambiase as treasurer, Angela Gallagher as sergeant-at-arms and Jeff Solomon as assistant sergeant-at-arms.

Rounding out the 2018-2019 Board of Directors are Donald Anderson III, Anita Eisenhauer, Vincent DeRobertis and Brian Parke.

The immediate past president is Tami Jackson

Kuehnle has been a member of the Devon Rotary Club for 12 years. He is a financial advisor with Milford Bank’s TMB Financial Solutions.

President-elect Shea is a small group sales executive with Aetna, Inc.

Serving as chairman of the Club’s Foundation Trust will be Raymond Macaluso, with James Secondi serving as vice chairman and Paul Lewis Otzel serving as Trust secretary and treasurer. Serving as Trust directors are Tami Jackson, Jason Jenkins, Paula Kranyak, James Maroney, Darryl Zebrowski, Scott Moulton, Dave Slossberg, Jeff Solomon, Michael Zanarini and Rick Zwiebel.

At its installation dinner, Patricia Scopp, the wife of former Rotary District 7980 Governor and Devon Club Past President Henry Scopp, Sr, and Antoinette Secondi, mother of Past Club President James Secondi, were presented posthumously with Paul Harris awards for their service and support of Rotary.

Also receiving Paul Harris awards were Henry Jadach (his second award), Greyson Schwing (his third), Martin Arnold (his fourth), Albert May and David Slossberg (their fifth), Mark Krom (his sixth) and Dr. Howard Sadinsky (his seventh).

The award, named for the founder of Rotary, is among the highest honors a Rotarian or supporter of Rotary can receive.

Also at the dinner, the Club’s Evio Giovanelly Award was presented to State Senator Gayle Slossberg for her decades of service to the Milford community at both the local level and in Hartford. Slossberg had announced earlier this year she would not be running for another term as state senator in November.

At the same time, May, who in addition to serving on the Board of Devon Rotary, also serves as an assistant governor for Rotary District 7980, was presented with the Oliver Andrus Founders Award as Rotarian of the Year for 2017-18.

About Devon Rotary

The Devon Rotary of Milford, Connecticut, is composed business professionals who are dedicated to serving their community and its needs by volunteering and fundraising.

Members meet every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at The Bridge House Restaurant, 49 Bridgeport Avenue, in the Devon section of Milford.

Meetings are open to the public and membership is available. Contact President John Kuehnle at [email protected] for more information. To learn more about the Devon Rotary, visit devonrotary.org .

Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. To learn more about Rotary, visit rotary.org.