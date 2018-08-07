Coming up at the library

Ellen Aftamonow Woodmont Library

Dixon Street

The Woodmont Library, 16 Dixon Street, is open Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Call 203-874-5675.

Morning book group: The group meets the first Thursday monthly.

Mah jong players meet on Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning and afternoon, Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Preschool story time: Every Monday at 10 a.m., stories, songs, finger plays and crafts for children accompanied by a caregiver.

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

Toddler Time: Every Thursday at 10am and 11am. Share fingerplays, songs and stories. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Readers to Eaters: Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 10:30am. Sponsored by the Walnut Beach Farmers Market. A storytime all about growing food, bodies and minds.

Magic Show: Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 6:30pm. Professional illusionist Matias Letelier will perform The Magic of Imagination. His unique blend of magic, pickpocket, high energy and lots of audience participation will keep you engaged and entertained. This is a great family event. Parking is limited. Consider parking at Lisman Landing.

Chess Club: Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union, for players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the Library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

Children’s Movie: SING! Wednesday, Aug.15 at 2pm. The story of a koala who stages an all-animal singing competition to save his beloved theater. Free family showing.

Starry Night Stories: Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6:30pm. An evening storytime for ages 3 and up. Siblings always welcome. Wear pajamas.

Adult Department/Young Adult

Learn Linux: Introduction to Linux on Monday, Aug. 13 from 2:30-4 pm. Call to register, 203-783-3290 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Magician Matias Letelier: The Magic of Imagination on Aug. 14 at 7 pm. Letelier’s unique blend of magic, mentalism, clean comedy, pick-pocket, high energy, and (most importantly) lots of audience participation.

Onigiri Anime Club: Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Anime club for high school students meets on the third Thursday each month. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up.

Basic Sewing: For ages 12 and up (with parent) on Monday, Aug. 20, from 2:30-3:30pm. Make pillowcases with either Harry Potter or Star Wars themes. Fabric will be provided. Space is extremely limited so call to register, 203-783-3290 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Career Coach Bus: Thursday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. American Job Center Southwest Career Coach bus brings career services and computer training.