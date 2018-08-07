Milford Mirror

Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 11

By HAN Network on August 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News ·

All Bic retirees are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall  630 Grassy Hill Rd, Orange.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

For more information, call Pat Rua, president at 203-283-5581.

