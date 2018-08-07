Fall bulk trash pickup dates announced

(2018) The city has announced the dates for the fall bulk trash pickup.

Officials ask homeowners not to put out bulk trash sooner than the Saturday before the scheduled pickup.

Items must be properly prepared and separated. Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable containers or bags. Brush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles. No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection.

All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including the containers.

If your garbage day is Monday, your bulk pickup will be Monday, Sept. 10.

If your garbage day is Tuesday, your bulk pickup will be Monday, Sept. 17.

If your garbage day is Thursday, your bulk pickup will be Monday, Sept. 24.

If your garbage day is Friday, your bulk pickup will be Monday, Oct. 1.