Obituary: Percy Alton (Al) Hufcut, 90, of Milford

Percy Alton (Al) Hufcut, 90, of Milford, beloved husband of 69 years to Shirley (Walker) Hufcut, was called by the Lord on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Born on April 21, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Percy and Myrtle (Platt) Hufcut.

Al was a long-time employee of the Regional Water Authority, and he fondly and often reminisced about his younger years working at the Milford Cemetery and the old Capital Theater. A lifelong resident of his beloved town of Milford, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

A devoted parishioner of St. Gabriel Parish, he had served as President of Father Bratton’s Holy Family Guild. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tinto Council.

Al loved life, family, people, animals, and music. He was a member of Evelyn Sawyer’s Star Dusters Choral Group who performed musical programs for local clubs and organizations, as well as on local radio stations. He participated in several St. Gabriel Variety Shows and the Milford Hospital Variety Show.

Besides his wife, Al is survived by his children, John (Michelle) Hufcut, Sharon Paul, Laura (David) Gilbertson and Paul (Carmen) Hufcut, his grandchildren, John (Sara) Hufcut, Shelby Paul, Sean and Brant Hufcut, and his great-grandchildren Charlotte and Henry Hufcut.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00am, at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the CODY- WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate, or Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.