Letter: In support of Giannattasio

To the Editor

I am writing this letter to endorse Tony Giannattasio as the Republican candidate for the State Senate. I don’t know Mr. Giannattasio but I know of him. I know he has served ably as a Milford alderman for over 10 years. As minority leader, working with a Democratic mayor, he has helped to keep taxes low, while improving the services in the city. I know as a State Senator, he will support the issues he has endorsed on the city level; more jobs, low taxes, and keeping our schools safe. As a mother, school safety a particular concern for me. I was dismayed to learn his opponent voted against the recently passed bump stock ban as a state representative.

As a lifelong Republican, these are the ideals and issues I stand for. Tony is the endorsed candidate of my party and I am happy to support him.

Halina Chodziutko

Editor’s Note: The Milford Mirror will accept online letters regarding the primary until Aug. 13 at noon. Rebuttals to letters already published online will be posted until 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Click here to read our full election letter policy.