Milford Mirror

Letter: In support of Giannattasio

By Halina Chodziutko on August 6, 2018 in Lead News, Letters, Politics & Elections ·

To the Editor

I am writing this letter to endorse Tony Giannattasio as the Republican candidate for the State Senate. I don’t know Mr. Giannattasio but I know of him. I know he has served ably as a Milford alderman for over 10 years. As minority leader, working with a Democratic mayor, he has helped to keep taxes low, while improving the services in the city. I know as a State Senator, he will support the issues he has endorsed on the city level; more jobs, low taxes, and keeping our schools safe. As a mother, school safety a particular concern for me. I was dismayed to learn his opponent voted against the recently passed bump stock ban as a state representative.

As a lifelong Republican, these are the ideals and issues I stand for. Tony is the endorsed candidate of my party and I am happy to support him.

Halina Chodziutko

Editor’s Note: The Milford Mirror will accept online letters regarding the primary until Aug. 13 at noon. Rebuttals to letters already published online will be posted until 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Click here to read our full election letter policy.

Previous Post Letter: Fabian fights for Staneski Next Post Obituary: Percy Alton (Al) Hufcut, 90, of Milford
About author
Milford Mirror

Halina Chodziutko


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress