Senior Center calendar Aug. 13 to 19

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY August 13, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group August 13

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, August 14, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Intro to Chess

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club – no meeting this month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, August 15, 2018

9:00 a.m.to 1:1 p.m. AARP Safe Driving Class at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson drive. To register, call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. Note Ables will resume in the Fall.

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, August 16, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited August 23rd

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Advanced Planning Questions- Dignity of life during end of life discussion.

FRIDAY, August 17, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 4th Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance now every week.

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only/Beginners welcome

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee “Gifted”

Friday, August 17th Pickle Bill will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 19, 2018

12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m., cards, bingo, billiards, and special program events

Sandwiches ae available $1.25 each

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU August 13 to August 17

Monday, Kielbasa with sauerkraut, potatoes and carrots; Tuesday, pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic knot; Wednesday, sliced ham with pineapples, sweet potatoes, buttered peas; Thursday, chicken with lemon sauce, Rice Pilaf, broccoli; Friday, bacon, egg and potato casserole, tossed salad.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall!

8/29-9/1 1000 Islands of Alexandria Bay…Join me for this NEW tour of incredible beauty. Includes most meals, sightseeing & gratuities. Call for detailed flyer or come by Travel Office. This one is really different!

9/5 Cruise the Essex $126.00

9/10 Mohegan Sun$27.00

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 due immediately!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please

.

8/14 A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY, A LITTLE ROCK N ROLL @ Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

8/22 Chorus Line at Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

9/1 OLIVER @ Goodspeed lunch included $92.00

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

9/11 ON BROADWAY at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.