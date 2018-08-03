Police seek help identifying man pulled from water at Point Beach

Milford police are looking for help identifying a man who was pulled from the water this afternoon at Point Beach. The white male is believed to be 50-60 years old. He was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and gray sneakers, and carrying a tan towel.

Anyone who may have information on this person is asked to contact the Police Department at 203-878-6551.

The man was found floating face down in the Point Beach area of Milford early this afternoon.

A 911 call was received at 2:51 p.m. stating that a man was floating in the water on the shoreline beach area at the end of Platt Street, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. Bystanders managed to pull the man to dry ground and started CPR under the instruction of fire dispatchers.

Milford Fire Paramedics quickly arrived and provided advanced life support to the victim, Fabrizi said. The man was transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation and treatment. His condition is unknown at press time.

Witnesses said that they saw the man enter the water and begin swimming, but found him floating approximately 10 minutes later. Further updates to follow.