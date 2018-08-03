Obituary: Rev. Edward M. Hayes, formerly of Milford

Rev. Edward (Ned) M. Hayes, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 29, 2018 in the Loretto Nursing Home in Syracuse, NY.

Ned was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 4, 1927 and was the son of the late Edward and Bridget Hayes.

He is survived by his brother John (Ursula) Hayes of Milford. He was predeceased by brother, Paul (Anna) Hayes and sisters, Mary (William) Matthews and Dolores (Frank) Royak. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ned graduated from Milford High School in 1944. He served in the Merchant Marines and upon receiving an honorable discharge, he enrolled in the University of Bridgeport graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He entered the St. Mary Seminary in Ferndale and was ordained in June, 1958. He said his first mass at St. Mary Church in Milford.

Ned entered the Congregation of the Holy Ghost Fathers and served throughout the United States. He was awarded a PHD from the University of Virginia and soon after joined the New York State College System as a School Psychologist. He retired from Delhi College and spent the remainder of his retirement in Syracuse, NY.

Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St, Milford at 10:30 a.m. There will be no calling hours.

Interment immediately following at St. Mary Cemetery.