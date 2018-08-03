Day care worker fired, arrested for injuring child

A child day care employee was fired from her job and arrested for allegedly injuring a child in her care.

According to police, Tammy Gosney, 60, of 846 Milford Point Rd., was arrested on a warrant Aug. 2 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Gosney is accused of grabbing a child by the wrist and yanking the child up from the ground, causing an injury to the child’s elbow, police said.

Gosney was employed at the Good Child Development Center, 170 Old Point Rd., when the incident occurred June 27. She was fired from her position following the incident, police said.

Gosney was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court Aug. 28.