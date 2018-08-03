Police looking for missing 15-year-old

Milford police are looking for a missing juvenile, Quinnah Fawcett, 15, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Police believe she left her residence on foot. Quinnah is believed to have family in the New Britain area.

She is described as a black female with dark hair, thin build, approximately 5 feet tall.

Quinnah was last seen wearing black shorts and a light color t-shirt.

If anyone has contact with Quinnah they are asked to call the Milford Police Department at 203- 878-6551 or Detective Gill Gallagher 203-783-4762, [email protected].

Refer to Case #4022-18.