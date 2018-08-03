Milford Mirror

Police looking for missing 15-year-old

By Milford Mirror on August 3, 2018 in News ·

Milford police are looking for a missing juvenile, Quinnah Fawcett, 15, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Police believe she left her residence on foot. Quinnah is believed to have family in the New Britain area.

She is described as a black female with dark hair, thin build, approximately 5 feet tall.

Quinnah was last seen wearing black shorts and a light color t-shirt.

If anyone has contact with Quinnah they are asked to call the Milford Police Department at 203- 878-6551 or Detective Gill Gallagher 203-783-4762, [email protected].

Refer to Case #4022-18.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Mayor's State of City Address: Milford 'is flying high' Next Post Day care worker fired, arrested for injuring child
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress