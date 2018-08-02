Man revived after near-drowning at Indian Well State Park

Chris Collibee of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports the 35 year-old man had been swimming near the waterfalls. Witnesses were performing CPR before emergency crews arrived around 6 p.m.

Shelton’s White Hills Fire Company said the patient was revived on scene and volunteer firefighters, EMS and Shelton Police removed the patient from the falls area and established a landing zone for LifeStar to transport him.

Collibee said the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for overnight evaluation.

A sign near the falls warns against swimming and climbing on, or jumping off, the rocks there. Those who do so are subject to a $75 fine. Collibee said the man was cited by EnCon Police for swimming in the prohibited area.