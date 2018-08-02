Fifth person arrested in 2017 home invasion

Milford police have made a fifth arrest in connection with a Melba Street home invasion that took place in May of 2017.

On Aug. 2, Milford Police took custody of Alisha Drescher, 21, of 55 Parkview Avenue, Bridgeport. Drescher is accused of coordinating with the other four people arrested earlier to commit the home invasion while she was a guest inside of the residence, police said.

Drescher is charged with the following: Conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit reckless driving, conspiracy to commit engaging police in a pursuit.

Earlier this year police arrested the others they say are connected with the crime, which occurred on May 29, 2017. Police received a complaint of a home invasion which had just taken place at a Melba Street residence and were told that the suspects had just left in a silver Infiniti sedan after using a firearm to forcibly take items from the resident’s home.

While en-route to the residence, a Milford officer observed a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Gate Lane near New Haven Avenue, and began pursuing the vehicle. The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle on East Town Road near Boston Post Road.

The officer was able to obtain the license plate number, however, and that came back as belonging to Charles Johnson, 47, of 104 Haven Street, New Haven. Officers then made contact with the victims, a man and a woman, at the Melba Street address. Officers learned that the victims had recently gotten to the house and were inside a bedroom when two men, both with their faces concealed, forced themselves into the room and, using a firearm, demanded money from the victims.

After several minutes, an additional family member of the male victim came home and announced their presence. At this point the male suspects grabbed several items from the room and left.

Police said an in-depth and thorough investigation took place, and with the help of fingerprint/ DNA analysis, eye-witnesses and other methods, three more suspects, Larry Davis, 26, of 58 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven; Thomas Sanders, 42, of 58 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, and Selena Cardenas, 22, of 261 Ely Avenue, Norwalk, were developed as suspects.

Between Jan. 17 and 19 all four suspects were taken into custody and charged.