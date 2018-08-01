Milford Mirror

Woman charged with keeping some Gofundme dollars

By Milford Mirror on August 1, 2018 in Lead News, Police & Fire ·

Police arrested Suzanne Maraczi, 47, of Milford on a warrant July 27 and charged her with keeping some of the money donated through a Gofundme page, which was supposed to go to an animal rescue group.

Police said Maraczi, of 223 Broadway, was charged with larceny in the fourth degree and was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court July 27.

On Feb. 27, a complaint was made that Maraczi opened a Gofundme page for an animal rescue group and had the donations deposited into her personal bank account, police said.

Some of the donations raised were turned over to the animal rescue group but the complaint states that after numerous requests, Maraczi failed to turn over the remaining donated money, according to a police report.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Tyler Matakevich & Friends greet future players Next Post BRYC fundraiser to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Operation Hope
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress