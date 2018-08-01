Woman charged with keeping some Gofundme dollars

Police arrested Suzanne Maraczi, 47, of Milford on a warrant July 27 and charged her with keeping some of the money donated through a Gofundme page, which was supposed to go to an animal rescue group.

Police said Maraczi, of 223 Broadway, was charged with larceny in the fourth degree and was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court July 27.

On Feb. 27, a complaint was made that Maraczi opened a Gofundme page for an animal rescue group and had the donations deposited into her personal bank account, police said.

Some of the donations raised were turned over to the animal rescue group but the complaint states that after numerous requests, Maraczi failed to turn over the remaining donated money, according to a police report.