The Milford Knights travel basketball program is looking to have two teams for each grade from 4th to 8th grade for the boys and on the girls side we are looking to have stand-alone teams from 4th grade through 8th grade.

The tryouts are for Milford residents only.

To be eligible to participate, you must attend at least one session, but we encourage you to attend all three sessions to have the best chance to make the team.

All tryouts will be held at the gym in the Parsons Complex at 70 West River Street.

Pre-registration forms can be found at milfordknights.com.

You will need to print the form out and bring it with you.

Any questions or concerns, please contact Trevor Doyle at [email protected]

Tryouts will be held on the following schedule:

4th Grade Boys: Sat 9/15 – 9 to 10:15 a.m. and Tues 9/18 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

4th Grade Boys: Sat 9/22 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

5th Grade Boys: Sat 9/15 -10:15 to 11:30 a.m. and Wed 9/19 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

5th Grade Boys: Sat 9/22 – 9 to 10-15 a.m.

6th Grade Boys: Sat 9/15 – 12 to 1:15 p.m. and Tues 9/18 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

6th Grade Boys: Sat 9/22 – 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

7th Grade Boys: Sat 9/15 – 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. and Wed 9/19 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

7th Grade Boys: Sat 9/22 – 12 to 1:15 p.m.

8th Grade Boys: Sat 9/15 – 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Wed 9/19 – 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.

8th Grade Boys: Sat 9/22 – 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

4th Grade Girls: Sat 9/15 – 10 to 11 a.m. and Tues 9/18 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

4th Grade Girls: Sat 9/22 – 9 to 10 a.m.

5th Grade Girls: Sat 9/15 – 11 to 12 p.m. and Wed 9/19 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

5th Grade Girls: Sat 9/22 – 10 to 11 a.m.

6th Grade Girls: Sat 9/15 – 9 to 10 a.m. and Tues 9/18 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

6th Grade Girls: Sat 9/22 – 12 to 1 p.m.

7th Grade Girls: Sat 9/15 – 12 to 1 p.m. and Wed 9/19 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

7th Grade Girls: Sat 9/22 – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

8th Grade Girls: Sat 9/15 – 1 to 2:15 p.m. and Wed 9/19 – 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.

8th Grade Girls: Sat 9/22 – 1 to 2:15 p.m.