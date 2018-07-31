Hometown girl returns to share her gift of dance

Alison Cook Beatty Dance will present “RAW” on Sunday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m., at the Milford Art Center.

No costumes or lights. Just pure creativity. A chance to see, experience and discuss the creative process.

In addition to performing selections of compositions currently in the repertoire, the company will show new material they are working on for a premiere this fall.

Cook-Beatty said she is thrilled to return to her hometown of Milford to share her work with her community. Filled with fond memories of a close community, caring neighbors, and good friends, she recalls working at Robert Treat Farm. Her parents told her that if she was earnest about dancing she had to get a summer job and show them that she wanted to work for it.

“Mary Treat would often catch me in the back green house dancing alone with a broom,” Cook-Beatty said. “My goal was to pursue dance, so after graduating from Joseph A. Foran High School, I attended The Boston Conservatory at Berklee and graduated with a BFA in dance. Those memories at the farm have stayed with me ever since.”

After graduating from the Conservatory, Cook-Beatty moved to New York City and danced with the Paul Taylor American Modern Dance and Taylor 2. “I got to tour around the country and the world, but I always tried to make it home for Woodmont Day. I danced with other companies and taught at The Joffrey Ballet School. I revisited choreography at that time, and in 2012 I took a flying leap into the unknown and started my own NYC-based dance company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance.”

Now, Cook-Beatty returns to Connecticut to share her gift of dance with her hometown of Milford. She said she wants people to see, experience, and discuss the creative process in the raw. She wants to share how she feels, how she comes up with her ideas. She wants to offer a peek into how she is inspired and how she works with her dancers.

The Milford Art Center is located in the renovated Milford eastbound railroad station at 40 Railroad Avenue South, and the executive director there said she is excited to offer this experience to the community.

“It isn’t often that we get to see how creative people think, work, and create,” said Executive Director Paige Miglio. “Alison and company have been friends of the MAC for a long time. We are so happy to showcase their extraordinary work.”

In addition to the performance, the ticket includes a meet and greet session with the artistic director and the dancers along with a wine tasting.

Lorie Lewis, director of marketing, said, “There is no other venue that I know of that allows its audience to reach out and touch the performers the way we do. Our space is so intimate, warm, and welcoming and we love that we can provide opportunities for the performers and the audience to interact. “

About Alison Cook Beatty Dance

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, founded in 2012, is a classically-based emerging modern dance company exploring the universal human condition through expansive and emotionally-driven movement grounded in American modern dance.

Cook-Beatty’s choreography has been commissioned by professional companies and universities including Ballet Next for its Joyce Theater season, Columbia Ballet Collaborative, and the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

The company has toured throughout the United States. Locally, the company has performed at New York Live Arts, Ailey Citigroup Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Salvatore Capezio Theater at Peridance, the 92nd Street Y, the Martha Graham Studio Theater, the Theater at the 14th Street Y, Battery Dance Festival, and Gibney Dance POP Performance Series among others.

Most recently Cook-Beatty worked within the DEVICES mentorship program under Bessie Award-winning choreographer Doug Varone and was invited to attend the Barcelona International Dance Exchange in Spain.