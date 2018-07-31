Milford 10U All Stars advance to Eastern Regional semis

The Milford Little League 10U District All Star softball team, representing Connecticut, moved to 3-0 in Eastern Regional pool play with a convincing 9-2 win over Vermont on Tuesday in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

Milford jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Madyson Bull and Kelsea Flanagan drew one-out walks. Brianna Madelung then reached to load the bases for Lauren Worzel, who laced an RBI single off the pitcher’s glove. Madelung would follow with a steal of home.

Erika Fabian led off in the second inning with a walk and stole her way around the bases making it 4-0.

Bull struck out the side in Vermont’s half of the frame.

Flanagan doubled in the third and pinch-runner Kaitlyn Dzialo stole third base.

Worzel followed with an RBI double and Caitlyn Murphy and RBI single making it 6-0.

Milford would tack on two more runs in the fourth, highlighted by runs scored by Fabian and Bull.

Vermont would respond in their half of the fourth with a pair of runs closing the lead to 8-2.

Milford, now 16-0 on the season, advances to the Eastern Regional semifinals on Thursday, when it plays the winner of Pennsylvania and New York at 1 p.m.

To follow the Regional, go to the GameChanger download the free app and search Milford LL 10U District softball.