State Police: Person shot Sunday night on Interstate 95

One person is in a local hospital after a shooting incident late Sunday night on Interstate 95.

State Police said gunshots were fired at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on I-95 near Exit 30 northbound in Stratford. Police said troopers received a report of a vehicle that had been shot by a person in another vehicle that had been traveling northbound.

Police said the shooting victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No information on the victim’s condition was available on Monday afternoon.

State police initially labelled the incident as a possible case of road rage.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit are investigating. Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact State Police Troop G at 203-696-2500 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.