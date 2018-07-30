Housatonic Community College opens for walk-in registration

Housatonic Community College (HCC) will be open Saturdays, Aug. 4, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to offer new and continuing students access to one-stop, walk-in registration, including a full range of assistance to complete the registration process in time for the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 28.

Faculty and staff will be on hand to offer guidance and help with admissions applications, counseling, financial aid, payment plans, academic advising, placement testing, and registration. New students can prepare in advance by visiting www.gatewayct.edu/apply-now. New applicants can expedite the process by brining unofficial transcripts (high school or college), proof of high school graduation or GED, and immunization records. Academic placement testing will also be available after the application process is complete.

New students are urged to schedule a Launch Group Advising session, which is designed to identify career options and prepare students through course recommendations, prerequisites or program requirements.

A deposit on the college’s payment plan, or approved financial aid, will be required at the time of registration. For more information, visit housatonic.edu/admissions-financial-aid/easy-registration.