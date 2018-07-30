Obituary: Stanley Beck Carman of Milford

Stanley Beck Carman of Milford, CT and Deer Isle, ME, passed away on July 28, 2018 at the CT Masonic Home in Wallingford.

The son of the late George and Hazel Beck Carman, he was born on September 10, 1925 in Boston, MA.

He was a direct descendent of Capt. Levi Carman who came to Deer Isle about 1768. He attended The Mather School, Dorchester, MA and the public schools of Quincy, MA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943, attending Harvard University as a reservist. After graduating from Army Signal Corps School, he served overseas from 1945 to 1946, scheduled for the invasion of Japan.

He graduated from Boston University in 1949 and earned a Master’s Science in Library Science degree from Simmons College in 1950. He married the late Florence Greenwood of Alma, MI in 1956. After serving in public libraries in Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota, he was appointed Head Librarian of Milford Public Library in 1967, retiring in 1987. He contributed significantly to the planning and erection of the library building dedicated July 4th, 1976.

At the time of his death he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milford, Hiram Lodge #1, AF&AM in New Haven, Lucia Chapter #25 OES in Milford, Cheshire Grange #26 and American Legion.

He leaves behind a son Gregory Carman and his wife Deborah, two granddaughters Kyrah (daughter of Gregory and Deborah) and Susan (daughter of Victoria and Leonard McCready). He also leaves two great-granddaughters Reece and Peyton (daughters of Kyrah and her fiancée Kyle Keating). He was predeceased by his daughter Victoria S. Carman in 2016 and by his wife Florence in 2008 after 52 years of marriage.

Friends and family may call from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be in the Mount Adams Cemetery, Deer Isle, ME at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 Robert Treat Parkway, Milford, CT or to the Milford Public Library, c/o Henry A. Taylor Room, 57 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT.

