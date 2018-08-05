Senior Center calendar Aug. 6 to 12

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY August 6, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10L30 a.m. Low Vision August 13

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjong, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 Line Dance

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, August 7, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Intro to Chess

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club- No meeting this month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, August 8, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. Be Ready When an Emergency Strikes

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, August 9, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited August 9 and August 23rd

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class1:00 p.m.

1:00 m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Loving Your Liver- A Gateway to Good Health

FRIDAY, August 10, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 4th Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easy going play only/beginner’s welcome.

However, on Friday, August 17th, Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 12, 2018

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Milford Senior Center hosts emergency preparedness discussion

Whether you are a senior or a relative of a senior, you may want to attend a discussion at the Milford Senior Center relating to the importance of being ready when an emergency strikes. The Center located at 9 Jepson Drive, is hosting a presentation, Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. The importance of not waiting until an emergency strikes before looking into options such as Home Care, Assisted Living, Independent Living and Memory Care. Lance Galassi from A Place for Mom will prepare you for the pros, cons and costs of what is available to you in the local area and beyond.

For more information, call Program Director, Amanda Berry at 203-877-5131.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU August 6 to August 10

Monday, Pasta with meatballs, tossed salad, Garlic Knots; Tuesday, Chicken Marsala, sweet potatoes, green beans; Wednesday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar, roasted potatoes, cole slaw; Thursday, roast pork with gravy, cranberry stuffing, applesauce, carrots, Friday, Chef’s salad with Italian Bread.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall!

8/29-9/1 1000 Islands of Alexandria Bay…Join me for this NEW tour of incredible beauty. Includes most meals, sightseeing & gratuities. Call for detailed flyer or come by Travel Office. This one is really different!

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 due immediately!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please

.

8/7 Essex Train and Riverboat Ride $60 lunch onboard the train.

8/11 or 12th TOSCA @ The Ct. Opera Theatre Clinton Call for details

8/14 A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY, A LITTLE ROCK N ROLL @ Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

8/22 Chorus Line at Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

9/1 OLIVER @ Goodspeed lunch included $92.00

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

9/11 ON BROADWAY at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.