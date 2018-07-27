Dr. Esposito endorses Giannattasio for 14th District

Dr. David Esposito has endorsed Anthony Giannattasio as State Senator for the 14th CT District.

Esposito is a vascular surgeon who is also involved in the community as a member of the Milford Columbus Committee, the Milford Rotary Club, and the United Way of Milford. He is on the Board of Trustees of the Milford Bank and is the head wrestling coach at his alma mater, Foran High School.

Esposito said, “I’ve witnessed Tony on the front lines as a decisive legislator that always has the best interests of taxpayers in mind. He’s a fighter that will work to cut regulations so that doctors can spend more time with patients than paperwork.”

Giannattasio and State Rep. Pam Staneski will face each other in a primary Aug. 14 to run on the Republican ticket for the 14th State Senate District seat.