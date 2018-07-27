Free CrossFit workout Saturday for Pride and inclusion

CrossFit Milford will hold its first annual Pride WOD (Work Out of the Day) to celebrate diversity and inclusion, Saturday, July 28, from 9 to 10 a.m., at 333 Quarry Rd.

Pride WOD is a special event CrossFit Milford is hosting to support the LGBT+ community; raising awareness and acceptance.

The event is open to all people at all fitness levels. Participation is free, with charitable donations accepted and benefiting the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that provides crisis management and suicide prevention for LGBT youth.

For more information go to crossfitmilford.com.

There will be a cash raffle with prizes.