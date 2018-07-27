Milford Mirror

Free CrossFit workout Saturday for Pride and inclusion

By Milford Mirror on July 27, 2018 in Events, Lead News ·

CrossFit Milford will hold its first annual Pride WOD (Work Out of the Day) to celebrate diversity and inclusion, Saturday, July 28, from 9 to 10 a.m., at 333 Quarry Rd.

Pride WOD is a special event CrossFit Milford is hosting to support the LGBT+ community; raising awareness and acceptance.

The event is open to all people at all fitness levels. Participation is free, with charitable donations accepted and benefiting the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that provides crisis management and suicide prevention for LGBT youth.    

For more information go to crossfitmilford.com.

There will be a cash raffle with prizes.

