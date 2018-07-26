Milford Mirror

John Reilly is July employee of month

City officials gather as John Reilly is named employee of the month. From left to right are: Building Maintenance Foreman Shaun Bennett, Mayor Ben Blake, John Reilly, Building Maintenance Superintendent Sly Moura and Human Resources Director Tania Barnes.

John Reilly, custodian/stock clerk in the building maintenance division within the Public Works Department, has been named the employee of the month for July.

After a review of all of the nominations, the selection committee unanimously chose him as the winner for his professionalism, teamwork, positive attitude and willingness to always go above and beyond expectation.

Reilly began his employment with the City of Milford as a building custodian on Aug. 2, 1982.  He remained in that position until July 1, 1997 when he was promoted to custodian/stock clerk. He is currently the acting night foreman, a position he was assigned to on Jan. 2.

The position of a custodian is to ensure the buildings are kept neat, clean, free from clutter and safe. Reilly is highly diligent in carrying out all daily tasks, city officials said.

“John has taken on additional duties and responsibilities in his current position as acting night foreman,” states a press release announcing the award. “He has taken on the role of trainer to his fellow custodians, teaching new aspects of the job with which they may not be knowledgeable.”

Reilly’s services are integral to the many events in the city. He is there to set up, take down, and bring necessary items from one city building to another. His expertise is relied upon for setting up audio systems for the various city events.

“John can always be counted on to be accommodating, quick with a joke and a story to tell,” city officials said.

