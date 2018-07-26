Barbara Lisman endorses Staneski in 14th District Senate race

Barbara Lisman, wife of late Mayor Fred Lisman, today announced her support of Pam Staneski in her bid for State Senate.

“When my late husband, Fred Lisman, became Mayor of Milford, he identified every problem confronting the city,” Lisman said. “To this day Milford benefits from the solutions he found to those problems. The state desperately needs that same type of problem solving leadership, and Pam Staneski as our senator can best assist in the monumental task of turning around the fortunes of our great state. Pam has all the traits that I have ever witnessed in effective government leaders. Pam is one of the hardest workers to ever represent us in the state’s House of Representatives.”

Lisman added,”By voting for Pam, we are participating in the restoration of good government that our state needs and our citizens deserve.”

Staneski, commenting on Barbara Lisman’s endorsement, said, “I am humbled by Barbara’s support. I look up to her and hope to continue her late husband’s legacy in promoting the best of Milford.”