Obituary: Neil Melmed, 84, of Milford

Neil Melmed, 84, of Milford, beloved husband of Jacquelyne Candia Melmed, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2018.

Neil was born on June 23, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Harry and Rose Powers Melmed. He ended his 36 year career as a Wealth Management Financial Advisor in 2000.

In addition to his wife, Jacquelyne, Neil leaves behind his son, Andrew (Nicole) Melmed and their children, Amanda and Noah; his son, Jared (Lisa) Melmed and their children, Emily and Brandon; his brother, Arthur (Elaine) Melmed; his sister, Barbara Cohn; and several nieces and nephews.

Our father lived his life with strict adherence to the beliefs and values instilled in him by his parents, both immigrants to this great nation. A proud man of the Jewish faith, our father was the most generous, kind hearted, selfless person we have ever known. He had the utmost respect for everyone, regardless of their race, religion or nationality, and brought us up to believe that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity. He showed sincere kindness to all those around him and always went out of his way to help those in need.

A man of small stature with an undeniably big heart, our father was honest, caring, compassionate and above all, a loving husband, father and grandfather, who always put his family first. Of all the wonderful things our father was, we truly believe that those who had the privilege of knowing him will remember him first and foremost as a good man who each and every day of his life expressed his unending love for and devotion to his family. We know our father would be proud to be remembered this way and we have always been and will always be proud to be his sons.

Services will be privately conducted. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.