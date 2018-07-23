Obituary: John Arnold Brower II, 84

John Arnold Brower II, 84, passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2018 at his home in Milford, CT. This Army veteran will be remembered by his family as a hard worker, self-made handyman, a survivor, and above all, the family patriarch.

John was predeceased and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Patricia Brower; his youngest daughter, Andrea Brower; his parents, John and Katherine Brower; as well as his two brothers, Larry and David Brower. His memory will remain in the hearts of his seven remaining children, his loving sister Lela Rose, numerous grandchildren, and other family members.

A master of all trades, John could be found doing numerous activities such as cooking a family meal, fixing something in his garage (that might not have needed fixing), or finding the best deals in the Sunday paper. He was never one to sit still or let life pass him by. He leaves with us some wise advice — most things can be fixed with the right tool and some creative thinking.

A private service will be held in honor of this great man. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please contact [email protected] for additional information.