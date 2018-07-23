Milford man to ride in Pan-Mass Challenge

On Aug. 4 and 5, one rider from Milford, Paul Downing, will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $52 million for critical cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

During PMC weekend, over 6,300 cyclists from 43 states and 10 countries will gather in Massachusetts to participate in the PMC. Riders include everyone from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors and range in age from 13 to 85. Many ride to honor a family member or friend lost to, or being treated for cancer, and 914 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves, and considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission.

Designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, the PMC offers 12 different routes, varying in mileage and difficulty, that pass through 46 towns across the Commonwealth, with starting lines in Sturbridge, Wellesley and Bourne. Cyclists are required to raise between $600 and $8,000, depending on the chosen route, though the average cyclist raises more than $7,000, which exemplifies the spirit of the PMC and its riders. Volunteers, spectators, donors and sponsors are also part of the camaraderie on ride weekend, all working together in hopes of one day eradicating cancer.

The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber through its fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund, and is the institute’s largest single contributor, raising more than 53% of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. In 2017, the PMC gave a record gift of $51 million to Dana-Farber, bringing its 38-year contribution to a total of more than $598 million since its inception in 1980.

To make a financial contribution to a rider or to become a virtual rider, visit pmc.org, or call 800-WE-CYCLE. Find #PanMass2018 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.