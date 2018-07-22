Unbeaten Milford softball earns state championship

The Milford Little League 10U Softball All Star team captured the state championship Saturday with a 2-1 win over Seymour in Preston.

Milford was paced by the pitching Madyson Bull, who struck out 13 batters while giving up only three hits and one run.

Seymour jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Seymour catcher Sienna Lucas led off with a base hit and scored two batters later on Skylar Barton’s single to left-centerfield.

Bull allowed only one base runner in the final five innings.

Milford tied the score in the top of the third.

Avery Falco ripped a double down the left field line with two outs, followed by a perfectly placed bunt by Bull, who took second base after Falco advanced to third.

Seymour elected to pitch around Milford’s power hitting catcher Kelsea Flanagan in order to face first baseman Brianna Madelung. Madelung made Seymour pay by driving the ball back up the middle, ricocheting off pitcher Marley Orosz for the game-tying RBI infield single.

Orosz, was nearly as dominant as Bull, except for the first four batters of the Milford lineup — Falco (3 hits, 2 runs), Bull (2 hits), Flanagan( 2 hits, walk, RBI) and Madelung (hit, RBI).

Milford took the lead in the top of the fifth, with the rally once again started by star shortstop Falco. She singled with one out and took

second base after a passed ball. Two batters later and with first base open, Seymour decided to pitch to the red-hot Flanagan instead of walking her again. Like she has done all post season long , Flanagan made the opponent pay for pitching to her by lining a single into the outfield and scoring Falco from second base with a close play at the plate.

Bull slammed the door in the bottom of the fifth by having an immaculate inning. She struck out all three batters in the frame on just nine pitches. Bull was coming off an impressive outing two days prior, where she struck out 17 of a possible 18 outs in a 5-1 win over unbeaten Madison.

Bull retired the Seymour bats in the sixth without incident giving the Milford Little League the 8-10 year old state championship.

The Milford team rolled through the District, Sectional and state level tournaments 13-0, while outscoring opponents 101-15.

The Milford All Stars now head to Jenkins Township ( near Scranton), Pennsylvania to compete against other state champions is the Eastern Regional Invitational starting with pool play on Saturday, July 28.

Milford is managed by Brian Corris and coaches Margaret Bull and George O’Connell. The players are Avery Falco (SS), Madyson Bull (P), Kelsea Flanagan (C), Brianna Madelung (1B), Lauren Worzel (2B), Caitlyn Murphy (LF), Olivia Gregory (OF), Erika Fabian (OF), Julia O’Connell (3B, CF), Abby Corris (P, OF) Sarah Donegan (3B), Emily Roos (OF, IF) and Alyssa Joye (OF).