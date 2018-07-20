Babe Ruth: Milford defeats Pittsfield in New England Regional

Milford Junior Major League opened the 13 Year Old Babe Ruth New England Regional with an 11-6 win over Pittsfield (Mass) in Westfield (Mass.) on Friday.

Milford, representing Connecticut, pounded out 11 runs on 13 hits and scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

Joe Gaetano led the way offensively going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Mike Cosmas followed the right behind, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Jack D’Avignon added two hits.

When Pittsfield put runners on base, Milford quickly regrouped and turned two momentum shifting double plays.

Milford used three pitchers to keep Pittsfield off balance, as Dean Ross, Jason Cruz and Cosmas combined for seven innings of six-hit ball.

Next up for Milford is Milton (Mass.) on Saturday morning at 11:30.