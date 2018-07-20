Themis Klarides endorses Staneski for 14th District

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides on Friday gave her support to Pam Staneski in her race for the Republican nomination for the 14th State Senate race.

“Serving with Pam Staneski, I quickly learned Pam is a natural leader and someone I could rely on,” Klarides said in a press release. “Pam’s commitment to serving her constituents is second to none, and I have every confidence that Pam will represent the entire 14th District with the same integrity and dedication that has guided her to this point.”

Staneski, a Republican, is currently state representative of the 119th District.

She will face Anthony Giannattasio, currently minority leader on the Milford Board of Aldermen, in a primary Aug. 14. Giannattasio got the GOP endorsement to run for the seat during a convention in May.