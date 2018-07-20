Tuesday meeting focuses on how to be Sustainable Milford

There will be a meeting Tuesday, July 24, at 9 a.m. at the Parsons Government Center in Conference Room B for people interested in learning about Milford’s Sustainable CT application, which must be submitted next month.

The agenda includes comments by Steve Johnson, Milford’s open space and natural resource agent; Alessandra Alling, who is a Sustainable CT fellow, and Claire Kramer, a Sustainable Milford intern.

There will be updates on Milford’s progress and action items, and then questions and comments about the application.

Sustainable CT is an initiative that unites groups around the state in promoting green efforts.

The City of Milford took a vow of sustainability earlier this year when the Board of Aldermen passed a resolution to join Sustainable CT, a statewide volunteer certification program aimed at encouraging and rewarding municipalities for their sustainable efforts.

A general plan was submitted May 1, and a more cohesive final plan, and application, will be submitted Aug. 24.

The city must satisfy at least one action in each of nine categories: inclusive and equitable community impacts, well-stewarded land and natural resources, efficient physical infrastructure and operations, vibrant and creative cultural ecosystems, dynamic and resilient planning, clean and diverse transportation systems and choices, strategic and inclusive public services, thriving local economies, and healthy, efficient, and diverse housing.