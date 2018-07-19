Update: Missing person found

UPDATE: Milford police say Joshua Kurmai has been found and thank the public for their assistance.

EARLIER POST: Milford police report that there is a large police presence in the area of 17 Foran Rd., where officers are looking for a missing person, Joshua Kurmai, 22.

Kurmai is described as a white man, 22 years old, six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, torn black jeans and sneakers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Milford Police Department, 203-878-6551, or Detective William Haas 203-783-4771, [email protected]

Milford police announced the search at about 2 p.m. Thursday on their Twitter page.