Fall Ball registration under way

The Milford Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson Baseball will be offering its 2018 fall youth baseball program for all children ages 4-15.

Registrations from all school districts are accepted.

The 2018 offering includes seven divisions consisting of T-Ball ages 4-5 ($60), Rookie ages 6-7 ($70), Minor ages 8-9 ($125), Major ages 10-11 ($125), Babe Ruth age 12 ($195), Babe Ruth age 13 ($195), and Babe Ruth ages 14-15 ($195).

Pricing is good through July, 31.

Games will start after Labor Day and continue through October.

A special Promotion for the T-Ball and Rookie Divisions is being offered with half price Fall registration when signing up for a spring of 2019 registration at the same time.

All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.

Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed. Online registration can be found at jml.org.

For additional information, contact John Wezenski (2030887-9474) or Bob Wheway (203-877-3076).