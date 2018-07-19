Milford Mirror

Little League: Milford 10U stars advance in state tourney

By Milford Mirror on July 19, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Milford Little League’s 10U softball team captured the District and Sectional title. Team members (front row) are: Sarah Donegan, Caitlyn Murphy, Erika Fabian, Emily Roos, Julia O’Connell and Abby Corris; (second row) coach Margaret Bull, Madyson Bull, Lauren Worzel, Alyssa Joye, Kelsea Flanagan, coach George O’Connell, Brianna Madelung, Olivia Gregory, Avery Falco and manager Brian Corris.

The Milford Little League 10U All Star softball team defeated Seymour, 6-1, in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday.

Milford, the Section 4 winners, will meet Section 3 champion Madison today at 5:30 in Norwich. The winning team will advance to the title game on Saturday.

In the victory over Seymour, the locals were led by the stellar pitching of Madyson Bull and the powerful bat of Kelsea Flanagan.

Bull struck out 13 batters while only allowing two hits and one unearned run.

Flanagan had three hits in four at bats and three RBIs. She also controlled the Seymour running game from behind the plate with her great catching abilities.

Brianna Madelung was on base in all four of her plate appearances and played an outstanding game at first base.

Caitlyn Murphy, Avery Falco and Julia O’Connell each added two hits.

Lauren Worzel (2B) and Sarah Donegan(3B) played flawless infield defense.

