Win Smith endorses Staneski for Senate

Former State Senator Win Smith Jr. has endorsed Pam Staneski in her bid to be the Republican nominee for State Senate in the 14th Senate District.

“I’ve known Pam for many years and she is someone we need at the State Capitol, who will advocate for our families and district businesses to help turn Connecticut’s economy around,” Smith said in a press release issued this week.

“One thing is clear, Pam is always prepared and willing to listen,” said Smith. “As an example, I remember when she was first elected to the House, she made it her mission to educate herself on the shellfishing industry in Milford. She met with the industry, heard how they contribute to the local economy and went out in the boat to observe for a day. Pam brought that experience to the State Capitol and proposed legislation to promote and protect our local shellfishing economy.”

Smith also said Pam has fought for the taxpayers. “Pam has stood up to Gov. Malloy and stopped his harmful cuts to education and plans to bring tolls back to state highways,” he said. “There is no greater friend and ally for the 14th Senate District than Pam Staneski.”

Anthony Giannattasio, currently minority leader on Milford’s Board of Aldermen, won the GOP backing to run for the seat in a three-way race in May. He defeated Staneski, who is currently state representative of the 119th District, and Michele Gregorio, a West Haven resident and retired controller of the BIC lighter plant in Milford.

Staneski announced in May that she would primary to run for the seat: The primary is Aug. 14.

The district includes Milford, Orange and parts of West Haven and Woodbridge.

James Maroney, a former State Representative, will run for the seat on the Democratic ticket.