Softball: Milford powers its way into state final

Milford Little League’s 9-11U softball team has been hitting the ball well.

In the consolation final of the state tournament on Monday night, the District 4 champions continued to put runs on the scoreboard when the locals defeated District 1 champion Wilton 13-2 at Unity Park in Trumbull.

Milford will play Fairfield American, the District 2 champions, for the title at 5:30 Thursday at Unity. Milford opened states losing an 8-3 decision to Fairfield, then dispatched East Hartford 15-0 and Berlin 8-1.

“We’ve hit the ball well in the districts and again here in the state tournament,” coach Bill Garfield said. “We start at the top of the batting order and it goes throughout the lineup.”

Mya Dawid knocked in three runs. Grace Hess and Ashley Birecki had two RBIs each.

Angelina Robinson, Emily Krauss and Teagen Mullvihall each plated one runner.

Wilton put Milford to the test in the first inning, when a pair of infield errors and a walk loaded the bases. The right-handed Judy Tarczali cleaned up the mess with three strikeouts. She allowed only one hit and struck out five.

Milford batted around in the bottom of the first when it scored seven runs on its way to a run-rule four-inning victory.

Robinson singled to begin the rally. She stole second and scored on Dawid’s hard single to center. Tegan Garfield worked Wilton lefty Grace Guglielmo for a walk and Grace Hess’ grounder to third brought Dawid home.

Tarczali walked and Tegan Garfield scored on a misplayed ball back to the pitcher.

Borecki’s infield hit scored the fourth run. Krauss walked, before Robinson’s RBI single to left.

Dawid ended the offensive display with a two-run single to right field.

Milford made it 10-0 in the second.

Hess and Tarczali worked out walks, then Mullvihall’s liner to left was well played by Lauren Sanfilippo. Nora Hayes worked the count full, then laid off ball four to load the bases.

Birecki hit the ball to the right side of the infield and Hess beat the throw home.

Krauss earned her RBI after being hit by a pitch and the final run of the frame scored on a wild pitch.

Tarczali turned a liner up the middle into an inning-ending double play in the second.

Wilton pushed two runs across in the third, with Allie Schwartz beating out the only hit off Tarczali. An outfield error brought the first run home, but Robinson turned Abby Seeberger’s hit in front of her in center field into a force out throw to Hess at second. Dawid tagged out

Guglielmo trying to score for the third out.

Hess hit a long double deep down the left field line to score Garfield, who had reached on an error to open the home third.

An error later scored a run and after Erin Donegan hit into a tough fielder’s choice, Borecki made it 13-2 with an RBI single to right.

Dawid made a fine catch on a foul pop and Tarczali left a runner on base with a game-ending strikeout.

Team members are Angelina Robinson, Mya Dawid, Tegan Garfield, Grace Hess, Judy Tarczali, Teagen Mullvihall, Nora Hayes, Ashley Borecki, Emily Krauss, Erin Donegan and Haley Stroffolino. Manager Scott Worzel is assisted by Jay Tarczali, Garfield and Kyle Krauss.