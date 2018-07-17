Man charged with assaulting woman at hotel

A Manchester man was arrested on a warrant July 17 and charged with sexual assault in connection with an attack that police say took place at a local hotel last July.

Police arrested Jose Calderon, 61, of Manchester, and charged him with sexual assault 3rd, strangulation 2nd, threatening 2nd and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $50,000 and he was held in police custody.

Police say the arrest is based on a report they received July 7, 2017, of a sexual assault. A woman told police that she was assaulted and threatened while staying with a man at a Bridgeport Avenue motel.