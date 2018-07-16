Sand sculpture contest is Saturday, July 21

The annual Sand Sculpture Competition will take place Saturday, July 21, at Walnut Beach, at the end of Viscount Drive.

Registration begins 10 a.m.

The Milford Arts Council and Milford Bank will sponsor this free beach event.

Bring a picnic, your beach blanket, pails and shovels, and create anything from huge lobsters to mermaids. Awards, trophies and ribbons will be given in various categories, including Clubs/Friends, Families and Individuals. All ages are welcome.

Judging begins at 2:30 p.m. with awards given at approximately 3:30 p.m. Times may vary a bit depending on the tide. Low tide that day occurs at 1:11 p.m.

Parking for non-residents is $15, and free for residents with a beach sticker.

For more information call the Milford Arts Council, 203 878-6647, or go to http://milfordarts.org/news/annual-sand-sculpting-competition/.