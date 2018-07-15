Gas grill fire spreads to house

An Ashburn Lane house was damaged and one occupant was taken to the hospital Sunday after a gas grill fire spread from an outside deck to the house.

Fire dispatchers received a 911 call Sunday, July 15, about 11:30 a.m. reporting a gas grill fire at the back of the home at 28 Ashburn Lane.

When firefighters arrived they found an active fire on the rear deck of the home. The fire was extending into the kitchen, and up the outside walls of the split level ranch-style home, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

“Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines into the structure and around the rear in order to suppress the fire,” Fabrizi said. “Crews managed to gain control of the blaze quickly. However, the majority of the structure suffered severe smoke damage, leaving the home uninhabitable.”

The two occupants managed to get out of the house before emergency personnel arrived. One of the persons was treated on the scene by fire department paramedics and transported to Bridgeport Hospital for what Fabrizi called “non-specified injuries.”

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the fire.

“When a structure fire occurs, it is imperative to evacuate the residence and call 911 from outside of the building,” Fabrizi said. “As a reminder…proper functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Please check yours today.”