Little League: Lou Gehrig wins District IV title

Milford’s Lou Gehrig 11-12 Little League All-Stars edged Max Sinoway of North Haven, 3-1, to capture the District IV title at Ralph Clarkson Field in Milford on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Hoxie and Zach Worzel combined on a two-hitter on the mound for Lou Gehrig, as the locals capitalized on five Max Sinoway errors to punch their tickets to the Section I bracket that begins on Tuesday in Stamford at Scalzi Park. Lou Gehrig will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Weston and Fairfield American on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Scalzi.

On Saturday, Chase Bryant drove in the go-ahead run for Lou Gehrig in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, Nolan McKenna-Hansen doubled into the gap and Bryant followed with a grounder to the right side. The Max Sinoway infielders failed to cover the bag, allowing Bryant to win the footrace and McKenna-Hansen to score from third.

A throwing error by North Haven on Gavin Kaminski’s grounder plated Hoxie in the top of the sixth, before Worzel worked around a leadoff single in the home half of the frame to finish off the District-clinching win.

The hard-throwing lefty, who struck out seven after relieving Hoxie in the bottom of the third, notched back-to-back strikeouts for the game’s final outs. Worzel allowed just two hits, both singles, in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

North Haven’s lone run came in the third, when Hoxie issued walks to Dante Velez and Steve Vincent. A wild pitch allowed the runners to move into scoring position for Jayden Novak — the first batter Worzel faced in relief.

Novak punched a grounder to the right side, driving in Velez, but Worzel stranded the potential go-ahead run at third by retiring Tyler Harger.

In pool play, Max Sinoway outscored the opposition 51-9. In the quarterfinals, it pinned a 19-0 defeat on North Haven, before doubling up Orange, 8-4, in the semifinals.

Kasen Lanese paced Milford’s offense with two hits and one run batted in.