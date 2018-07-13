Giannattasio opens headquarters, gets Gregorio’s endorsement

Anthony Giannattasio, the endorsed Republican candidate for the 14th state Senate seat, opened his campaign headquarters Thursday at 158 Bridgeport Ave.

Giannattasio, currently minority leader on Milford’s Board of Aldermen, won the GOP backing to run for the seat in a three-way race in May, defeating state Rep. Pam Staneski and Michele Gregorio.

Staneski announced in May that she would primary for the seat: She and Giannattasio will battle it out in a primary Aug. 14.

Gregorio this week announced her endorsement of Giannattasio, according to a campaign press release.

“Connecticut is at a defining moment that requires leadership that listens,” Gregorio said. “Tony is that leader. A problem-solver with a record of helping people and making the tough decisions, Tony has earned the respect and trust of the business community, neighbors and elected officials alike.”

The 14th state Senate seat includes Milford, Orange, and parts of West Haven and Woodbridge.

Giannattasio is vice president of Milford Barrel, a family owned and operated business since 1972.

The winner of the 14th district primary will run against James Maroney, the Democrats’ endorsed candidate for the seat. Democrat Gayle Slossberg currently holds the seat, but will not run for reelection.