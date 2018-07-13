Milford Mirror

Zeoli endorses Staneski for 14th District

By Milford Mirror on July 13, 2018 in Lead News, Politics & Elections ·

File Photo: Pam Staneski

Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli has endorsed state Rep. Pam Staneski (R-119) in her bid to win the Republican nomination for the 14th state Senate seat. The 14th Senate District is comprised of Orange, Milford and portions of West Haven and Woodbridge.

Zeoli said, “We have a true leader in Pam Staneski. Pam has worked tirelessly against Gov. Malloy’s burdensome taxes on behalf of our residents and businesses alike. Pam led the charge against the Malloy administration’s taking of all the education funding allocated to Orange. Pam has been a strong advocate for Orange and will continue to be as our senator in the 14th District.”

Anthony Giannattasio, minority leader on Milford’s Board of Aldermen, won the Republican endorsement in May to run for the 14th District state Senate seat, currently held by Democrat Gayle Slossberg. He defeated Staneski and Michele Gregorio in a three-way bid for the party’s backing.

Staneski hopes to reclaim the GOP backing in the August primary.

The primary is Aug. 14.

