Police officer saves man’s life

Milford police stepped in Wednesday and saved a man who was apparently trying to commit suicide.

According to the Milford Police Twitter page, “… Milford police received a 911 call from a resident who was considering harming himself. Officer Will Barbour was working a private duty assignment nearby and quickly responded.

“When he arrived he found the caller suspended from his deck by a rope. The officer quickly cut the party down and, with the assistance of Milford Fire Dept Rescue units, they quickly transported the party to the emergency room.”

The man is currently in stable but critical condition.