‘Mr. Steve’ of PBS Kids to perform in Milford

Steve Roslonek, known and loved by millions of families throughout the country as “Mr. Steve,” co-host of the nationally broadcast PBS KIDS preschool destination, will bring his signature brand of music to Milford for a family show at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at Fowler Pavilion (behind the Milford Library), 57 New Haven Ave.

Roslonek’s shows are fun-filled, family-pleasing extravaganzas, packed with great melodies, clever stories, and plenty of audience participation, according to an announcement about the event.

Many of Roslonek’s songs are interactive. Kids and families are encouraged to participate both on stage and in their seats. There are instructional videos for a few of the songs posted on the stevesongs website to help kids learn some of the words and moves ahead of time: Go to stevesongs.com/concert-101.

Said one parent after Roslonek’s last visit to Milford in 2016, “It was awesome. My kids loved the game songs, funny word play and of course being ‘on stage’, but I liked it because the music just sounds good.”

Roslonek will once again be joined by Chris Listorti of Oberon Rose on electric guitar and vocals, along with Roslonek’s 10-year-old son, Joshua, on mandolin.

For nearly 19 years, Roslonek, as SteveSongs, has been writing and performing his award-winning family music. He has delighted audiences at such prestigious venues as the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in NYC, Fenway Park in Boston, the Kennedy Center in DC, Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, and even The White House.

His music has won numerous awards, including two Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, a NAPPA Honor, two iParenting Media Awards, a regional Emmy nomination and a Kidscreen nomination for Best Children’s TV Host. His animated and live action videos online, including some for his popular illustrated books (published by Barefoot Books), have garnered millions of views.

Since May 2008, Roslonek, as “Mr. Steve,” has co-hosted mornings on PBS KIDS, which includes shows like Curious George, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, Dinosaur Train, Super WHY! and Sesame Street.