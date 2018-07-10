Women’s Business Development Council holds gala luncheon

The Women’s Business Development Council will host Women Rising 2018, its annual gala luncheon on Oct. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich. Sponsored by Deloitte, the event will begin at 11 a.m. with networking followed by lunch and an awards program at noon.

The event will bring together hundreds of entrepreneurs, business and community leaders, legislators and other stakeholders.

“We’re looking forward to gathering women, and those who support women’s economic equity, from around the state to acknowledge the accomplishments of entrepreneurial women and their economic impact on the world,” said Fran Pastore, CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council.

During the gala, the Women’s Business Development Council will honor three notable women with its Woman With Impact Award. They are: Robin Imbrogno, president, CEO and founder of the Human Resource Consulting Group, LLC, Stacy Janiak, chief client officer, Deloitte and Hope Knight, president and CEO, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

To purchase tickets or learn about sponsorship opportunities visit ctwbdc.org or contact Alicia Kalish at [email protected].