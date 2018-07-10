Lineup of Milford farmers’ markets

Following is a list of Milford farmers’ markets.

Downtown Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Downtown Milford Business Association, runs on Saturdays through Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 58 River Street, and features a variety of fresh local produce, baked goods, honey, flowers, eggs, coffee, ice cream, as well as a variety of local artisans. There is live music, too.

For information, go to DowntownMilfordFarmersMarket.com.

Walnut Beach Farmers’ Market

This market happens on the third Thursday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. under the Walnut Beach pavilion — July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. The market is sponsored by the Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association (WABABA).

There are numerous artisans, food trucks, kids activities and musicians to compliment two farms — River Crest and Massaro — as well as over a dozen other vendors with everything from seafood, lamb, baked goods, teas and pasta.

Devon Farmers’ Market

This is a seasonal open-air market featuring gluten-free baked goods, fruits, veggies and more. It takes place Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July to October, at 120 Bridgeport Avenue (Route 1) just over the Stratford bridge at the eastern gateway to Milford. For information, Village of Devon Farmers’ Market, at 203-623-9033.

Woodmont market, closed

The Woodmont Farmers’ Market, which has taken place during the summer at Robert Treat Farm, is not taking place this year.

According to the market’s website, “Due to some changes with our vendors’ schedules, we will not be hosting the farmers market in 2018. We hope to be back in 2019 and be better than ever.”





