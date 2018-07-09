State police say Milford woman charged in fatal DUI

A 22-year-old Milford woman has been charged with second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle in connection with a motor vehicle accident that took place May 27, 2017, claiming the life of a Stratford man.

Taylor Madison Stanford, of 433 High St., Milford, was also charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

According to state police, the accident took place May 27, 2017 at 4:14 p.m. on Route 15 Southbound in Orange.

Police said Michael Zawadski, 44, of Judson Place, Stratford, died in the accident. He had been traveling southbound on Route 15, south of Exit 57 in Orange, in the right lane, and Stanford was travelling at a high rate of speed in the left travel lane when she veered off the roadway, ran into a curb in the median, and then struck Zawadski’s car. Zawadski was ejected from his car as it rolled over.

According to a state police report, Stanford was also injured in the accident

State police arrested Stanford on a warrant July 6 at her home on High Street.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court July 16.

According to the state police report, Stanford told police she was driving to a friend’s graduation party when the accident occured.

A blood alcohol test showed that Stanford was under the influence of alcohol and an illicit drug (cannabinoids) at the time of the collision, according to the police report. The report says her blood alcohol content was .16 %